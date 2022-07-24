Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $148.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

