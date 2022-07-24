Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 583 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $264,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PWV opened at $44.47 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $50.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

