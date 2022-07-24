Emercoin Reaches One Day Volume of $7,816.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $898,820.79 and approximately $7,816.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00043906 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,562,005 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

