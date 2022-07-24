Enecuum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $167,476.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enecuum has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $167,476.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.62 or 0.99988414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 201,857,402 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars.

