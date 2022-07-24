Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,247.33 ($26.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($26.72) to GBX 2,034 ($24.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,060 ($24.63) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.10) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.28) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.11) on Friday. Entain has a one year low of GBX 994.60 ($11.89) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($29.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,565.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,297.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,483.42.

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.38), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,617,811.95).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

