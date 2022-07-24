Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,987,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,630.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 193,100 shares of company stock worth $426,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

