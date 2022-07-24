EQT’s (EQT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.55.

NYSE:EQT opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $108,505,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

