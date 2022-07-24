Equalizer Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $9,372.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

