Equalizer Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $9,372.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016791 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032591 BTC.
Equalizer Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Buying and Selling Equalizer
