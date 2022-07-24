Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,231,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,384,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,709,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after buying an additional 508,434 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE EQH opened at $26.54 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

