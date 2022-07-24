ETHA Lend (ETHA) Price Hits $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $160,308.08 and $133,331.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,778.15 or 1.00021189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

