Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $82.74 million and $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,711.37 or 0.99979474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.