EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $604.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00246773 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,602,112,666 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

