Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target Cut to €91.00

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €96.00 ($96.97) to €91.00 ($91.92) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EUXTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Euronext from €98.70 ($99.70) to €102.90 ($103.94) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Euronext to €97.00 ($97.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Euronext from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronext currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

