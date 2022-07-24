extraDNA Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $109,144.26 and $33,039.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

