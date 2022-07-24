Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,810.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $2,315,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

