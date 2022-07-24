Factorial Partners LLC Buys 12,500 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 146.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 20.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $277,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $365,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.