Factorial Partners LLC Buys 15,600 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

