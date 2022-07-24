Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.57.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

