Factorial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises about 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $87,018,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,355,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,953 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.86. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.