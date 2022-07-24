Factorial Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 2.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $732,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after buying an additional 3,719,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CSX by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after buying an additional 2,602,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

