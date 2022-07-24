Factorial Partners LLC Has $852,000 Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ebix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EBIX. TheStreet downgraded Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Ebix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $684.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.60. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Ebix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

