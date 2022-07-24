Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 105,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,423 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

