Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

