Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

