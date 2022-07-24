Fastenal (FAST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on August 24th

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.

Fastenal has a payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 20.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 43.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

