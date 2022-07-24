FGI Industries Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FGI)

FGI Industries’ (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 25th. FGI Industries had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FGI Industries Stock Down 6.3 %

FGI Industries stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Analysts forecast that FGI Industries will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

