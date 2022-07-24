Filecash (FIC) One Day Volume Hits $48,078.00

Filecash (FIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Filecash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a total market cap of $164,355.51 and $48,078.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecash has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016800 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032655 BTC.
Filecash Coin Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Filecash Coin Trading
