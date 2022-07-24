Filecoin (FIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $150.51 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00024975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $150.51 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032635 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 242,646,286 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.