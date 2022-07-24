FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8,695.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

