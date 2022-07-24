FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.