FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,565 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.46.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

