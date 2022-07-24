FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

3M stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

