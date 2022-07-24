FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,375,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,360,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 75,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

