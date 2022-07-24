FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 210,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 349,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $366,462.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $56,589.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $366,462.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,005.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,436 shares of company stock worth $5,179,228. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

