Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.41

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.41 and traded as low as C$12.09. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 25,146 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian cut their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 25.35 and a quick ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$419.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.40.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.