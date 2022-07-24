First National Trust Co Buys 3,698 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $154.93 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

