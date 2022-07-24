First National Trust Co Buys 79,119 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned about 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

