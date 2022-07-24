First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,543 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.10.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0 %

EA stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

