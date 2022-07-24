First National Trust Co Has $20.78 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

