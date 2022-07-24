First National Trust Co Has $37.50 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,904 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPYG opened at $55.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

