First National Trust Co Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDY opened at $400.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

