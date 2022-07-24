First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2,082.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

BKNG opened at $1,809.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,976.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,179.53.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.