First National Trust Co Purchases 2,900 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

