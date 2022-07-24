First National Trust Co Purchases 942 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $253.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average of $247.87. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

