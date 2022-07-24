First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $511.17 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.60.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.72.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

