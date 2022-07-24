First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

FEI stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $101,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 148.5% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 53,497 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the period.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

