Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 4.5% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,417,436.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,376. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $288.93. 552,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,952. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

