FLIP Price Tops $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. FLIP has a total market cap of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

