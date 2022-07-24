Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to Neutral by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.40 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.91.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.