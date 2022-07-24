Foresight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $201.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.01.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

